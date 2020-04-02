Dundee mums scared drug users are spreading coronavirus to their kids

Mums living in a block of flats in Fintry are “terrified” their kids are being exposed to coronavirus by local drug addicts.

The mums, who live in the Abertay Housing Association block in Finlaggan Crescent, said addicts were visiting their block more than 40 times a week and ‘hanging around’ in the communal hallway.

In one situation, a horrified mum caught her little boy with a tablet in his mouth.

Susan Fletcher said: “We are terrified for the safety of our children. For us this is a life and death situation.

“They are using a communal entrance and are hanging about in the hallways and stairwells.

“This has been a problem for a long time but this coronavirus situation is making us even more afraid.

“There are 11 children live in this block and four of them have underlying health conditions.

“We are all trying our best to keep social distancing as advised, but then we get these people coming here, it makes a mockery of guidance to stay away from other people.”

She added: “They are also leaving drugs paraphernalia lying around and some of the younger children have been caught picking this up. This has to stop.”

Another mum, who did not wish to be named, said: “I caught my little boy with a tablet in his mouth. Thank goodness I saw him and managed to get it out quickly.

“We have had serious issues in our block for some time but this coronavirus situation is making us even more afraid for our families.”

The mother has admitted the added pressures brought on by the coronavirus crisis have not helped matters, with school closures resulting in more children being in the area on a daily basis.

Key to avoiding the spread of the virus are adding social distancing measures – something she insists all the families in the block are attempting to adhere to.

She said: “The kids are all at home and we are trying to keep everyone apart. However, we all use the same front entrance and stairs.

“There are addicts coming here several times a day and using the same doors as the rest of us.

“They are also hanging around the hallways and stair cases

“We are very concerned that any one of them could be bringing coronavirus into our block.”

Housing manager for Abertay Housing, Veronica Gray, said: “”We are aware of this situation and we have been in touch with Police Scotland. We are waiting to hear back from them to decide what further action, if any we can take.

“In the meantime we can undertake a deep clean of the building.”

