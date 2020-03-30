‘We are running out of everything’: Foodbanks across Dundee report surge in demand amid coronavirus crisis

Food banks across Dundee are making desperate pleas for donations after demands soar due to the coronavirus crisis.

Groups across the city providing support to those in need, are having to increase their opening times, with others expanding into deliveries to cope with the influx.

Lochee Food Larder, whose volunteers have been working “flat out”, has issued an appeal for help.

Samantha Roberts, vice-chair of the group, said: “We are running out of everything. We are desperate for tins, we are needing bags as well. Everything is running out as fast as we get it. The demand has been treble the amount we would normally take.

“We need a fridge and a freezer.”

By early afternoon yesterday the group had made over 30 deliveries and still had more to go.

She added they were not at risk of closure as they had recently received funding, however getting food in was the main issue.

She said: “If anybody can help, even if they can’t come out the house we could get it picked up.”

Samantha Bruce who runs the group, added: “We have been so busy, we have had to expand to do deliveries now. Myself and the other volunteers have been working pretty flat out.”

She said they have joined up with other local food larders stating: “We are all trying to work together to make the best of a bad situation. We don’t intend to close anytime soon.”

Debbie Findlay who runs the Lifegate Community Cafe in Whitfield also reported an increased demand.

She said: “Last Friday we were only open for two hours and we had 110 people.”

The group is normally a weekly sit-in cafe however, due to the current government guidelines, is only providing a takeaway service consisting of soup and a lunch bag with some groceries.

Debbie said: “I also work for the food bank in Whitfield and our numbers have just sky-rocketed. We are getting three to four times as many as normal.

“I think people are panicking over money because they don’t know how long this is going to go on for. We have had families coming in that we haven’t seen before, sometimes eight people in one family coming along and getting stuff.”

Lifegate has decided to open twice a week on a Tuesday as well as a Friday because demand is so high.

Debbie said: “We want to help people who are struggling.”

She also appealed for people to donate, stating they were completely out of long-life milk.

Lynsey Penny, from the West End Community Fridge said they were also experiencing an influx of users.

She said: “The community fridge is open 11am-4pm, seven days a week at the moment.

“We are extremely busy with more people coming than before. We’ve been quite inundated with food recently due to shop closures and supermarkets catching up with demand again, so have lots to offer people.

“We’re in a good position because our building is outside and it’s easy to keep people at a distance while being able to give them a lot of food, and since it’s open the same times every day hopefully it’s easy for people to remember. Our service is free and there is no need for a referral.”

To donate to Lochee Community Larder, message the group’s Facebook page or call 01382 936191.