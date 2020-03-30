‘We are risking our health’: Dundee bus driver in plea to public

A Dundee bus driver has urged residents to only use public transport if it is essential.

Drivers on the Xplore Dundee routes are continuing to turn up for work each day during the coronavirus outbreak to make sure key workers are able to get to and from their work.

However, one driver has claimed too many people are still using buses for non-essential travel, and says he and his colleagues are being exposed to too much risk.

He said: “We have no PPE (personal protective equipment).

“We have not been given hand gel or masks.

“There is a box of disposable gloves at the depot, which is inaccessible if you start your shift in the city centre.

“The cab door has a Perspex screen, but it has holes in it that haven’t been covered up.

“Everyone who comes on the bus is within a foot of the driver, not two metres.

“Apart from taking people to work early morning, which I must say we are more than happy to do, the rest of the day is spent carrying drug addicts to the chemist and people still ignoring the government rules.

“People are jumping on the bus to get a newspaper or travelling several times a day on the pretence of shopping.

“They’re even jumping on to go two bus stops instead of taking a five minute walk.

“We are risking our health and our families’ health because of these inconsiderate people.

“We are getting no bonus for coming into work, unlike a lot of companies.

“Front line workers are being praised, and rightly so, but we feel forgotten and get no thanks.”

A spokeswoman for Xplore Dundee said: “We have enhanced our extensive vehicle cleaning regimes to ensure we maintain high levels of hygiene for both drivers and customers and reduce the risk of contact with coronavirus (Covid-19).

“We’re encouraging our employees and customers to practice social distancing, staying a minimum of two metres apart.

“Passengers are encouraged to pay with contactless and avoid sitting near the driver.

“We will continue to follow advice from public health bodies and introduce any additional measures that are recommended or required.

“Working arrangements for our drivers are still being worked out for this complicated and fast-changing situation.

“We’re analysing the recently provided government information and will confirm details to our employees in due course.”