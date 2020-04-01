‘We are really concerned’: Police in Dundee issue renewed appeal for information after man, 49, reported missing

Police have issued a renewed appeal for information after a 49-year-old man was reported missing from Dundee.

Allan Smeaton was last seen at around 2.45am on March 28 at Ballindean Place.

Officers have said they are “really concerned” for Allan, who is described as white, 5ft 7in, of slim build and with short grey/white hair.

He was last seen wearing a light beige fleece, blue hooded top, blue jeans and light blue trainers.

Chief Inspector David McIntosh, Local Area Commander for Dundee said: “We are really concerned for Allan, who has not been seen since Saturday.

“We know now he was in the area of Ninewells Hospital around 2am before going to Ballindean Place.

“I would appeal to anyone to come forward that knows how Allan got or travelled from the Ninewells area to Ballindean Place.

“I would also ask local residents to check any sheds, outbuildings or areas where Allan could of sought shelter.

“I would continue to urge people to be aware and report anything which may be helpful to police as soon as they can.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 2990 of 28 March.