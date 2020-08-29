‘We are planning for the worst and hoping for the best’- Council education leader gives two-week update on school reopenings

The council’s education boss has said pupils’ transition back to the classroom has gone “reasonably well”, in spite of an outbreak at a special needs school.

Youngsters in the city returned to full-time education on August 17, with social distancing measures put in place between pupils and teachers.

Since then, Kingspark School has been forced to close its doors due to an outbreak, with 38 confirmed cases.

And a handful of children have also tested positive at Grove Academy, St Clement’s and SS Peter and Paul Primary Primary Club, and Happy Times out of school cub at Downfield Primary.

Despite the closure of the school, Stewart Hunter, education convener at Dundee City Council, said the the transition has “gone well” and says that there are “no plans to close any more schools or move into blended learning”.

He said: “Obviously since the schools have gone back we have had an outbreak and several isolated incidents and I want to put on record my thanks to the staff at these schools who have handled these incidents very professionally, as well as the young people and their families for their patience and support.

“Away from these incidents the return to school has gone well with only minor issues which have been dealt with promptly.

“It’s relatively stable for other schools right now. Obviously part of this is that we can’t predict the future, so we don’t know where things are going to spike up.

“One thing we do need to do is make sure that we keep following the guidelines laid out to us by the government.

“The more we do that, the better a chance we have at keeping our schools going.”

The councillor has also given praise to parents and staff for their help in the transition back to school, and assured them that the utmost is being done to keep children safe while they are learning.

He said: “Some parents are anxious about sending their children to school and I do understand that.

“Since the start of this process we have had really healthy and frequent conversations – we actually just had one – with the chairs of various parent councils, and they’ve been really supportive but also really constructive about what we can be doing.

“I think that we’ve got everything we need to have in place, but we’ve got to be realistic about things.

“I know it’s a bit of a cliche, but I think the best thing to say is that we are planning for the worst and hoping for the best.”