‘We are making progress in dealing with this unprecedented situation’: Dundee City Council reacts to news that all school exams are cancelled

All of Scotland’s 2020 school exams have been cancelled, education secretary John Swinney announced today.

© DC Thomson

Mr Swinney, who is also deputy first minister, said the “unprecedented” move was a sign of the “gravity” of the situation the country was facing.

He told MSPs at Holyrood: “In all of our history, Scotland has never cancelled the exams. Since 1888 they have been held every May or June, without fail.

“In the midst of two world wars the exams went ahead. It is a measure of the gravity of the challenge we now face that I must today announce the exams will not go ahead this year.”

It comes after First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced the closure of all Scottish schools from Friday.

A Dundee City Council spokesman said: “We are making progress in dealing with this unprecedented situation and we are looking at how we best use our schools to support vulnerable children, pupils completing SQA coursework and assessments and children of key workers.

“Since the announcement was made yesterday, we have moved to identify those vulnerable young people who would receive support while the schools are closed.

“The council is talking to our emergency and key services and other partners to identify the families for whom childcare would allow them to remain in their frontline critical jobs.

“We are also exploring how to best get food, or equivalent, to children who are entitled to free school meals.

“Schools are helping all pupils with work and online support to help in the continuity of their education, with many examples of creative thinking being shown by our staff.

“We understand that school closures will have childcare implications for many families across the city, and we are making every effort with our partners to help them through this extremely challenging time.

“We are discussing the recent announcement with head teachers and trade unions and will be providing further details on Friday that will cover the arrangements for the last week of the school term.

“During the next few days we will be working with partners to finalise arrangements for the Easter break and beyond.”

There have been six confirmed deaths from Covid-19 north of the border so far.

Follow below for the key coronavirus updates: