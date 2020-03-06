‘Cairn was a much-loved son’: Family pay tribute to teenager, 15, killed in collision on Dundee road

The family of a 15-year-old Army cadet who was killed after being hit by a car while cycling have paid tribute to the “much-loved” son and brother.

Cairn Rankine had been riding his bike when the crash, which involved a black Nissan, took place at around 7.15pm yesterday evening on the city’s Pitkerro Road.

Shocked eyewitnesses said they looked on in horror as emergency workers battled to save his life for almost an hour.

A statement from the Dundee teenager’s family, released via Police Scotland, said: “As a family we are devastated by our sudden loss. Cairn was a much-loved son and was a brother to two sisters.

“He was a pupil at Morgan Academy in S4 where he had great friends.

“He was also a Lance Corporal in Army Cadets in the medics, along with assisting at Stobswell Army Cadets. Cairn was also a big football fan.

“We do not wish to comment further and ask that our privacy is respected at this very difficult time.”

Inspector Greg Burns of the Road Policing Unit said: “Our thought remains with the family and friends of Cairn during this tragic time.

“Our investigation is ongoing to establish the full circumstances of this incident and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed the crash to speak to officers.

“Anyone with any information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting 3412 of 5 March, 2020.”