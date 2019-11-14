‘We are absolutely heartbroken:’ Mediterranean restaurant Giza closes just months after opening

A city centre restaurant has been forced to close its doors just months after opening.

Removal trucks were outside Giza on the city’s High Street today uplifting furniture.

A sign appeared on the door of the Mediterranean restaurant advising the business was “closed for maintenance” earlier this month.

A senior staff member, who was removing items from the eatery shortly before 8am, said they were “heartbroken” at closing.

But the worker, who did not wish to be identified, dismissed claims that staff hadn’t been paid for as long as three months.

He said: “There have been a number of issues that have brought us to this point. We’ve had issues with the heating, customers were complaining how cold it was inside – it wasn’t sustainable for us to operate out of here.

“Over the last month there have been issues with payment given the premises haven’t been open during that time.

“We are absolutely heartbroken that we have had to close.

“There have also been issues with staffing and the rates to keep the place running, but the maintenance issues have been the main contributing factor.”

Despite the disappointment at closing after only opening in the summer, it appears the business is hopeful it could re-open at a more suitable location.

The staff member added: “Our intention now is to look for another building in Dundee and we are now looking to see what options we have.”

In February the Tele reported the Egyptian and Lebanese-inspired restaurant had entered a cash dispute with Nationwide Building Society when they blocked a £40,000 payment for the deposit for the lease.

However, the owner Mohamed Abdelaziz, his business partner Deimante Sipilaite, 21, and her fiance Eimantas Sleinius, 22, managed to resolve the issue.