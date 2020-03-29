‘We are a strong community’: Scone residents rally together to help elderly amid coronavirus outbreak

One Perthshire community has rallied together to help older residents during the coronavirus outbreak.

Scone and District Community Council has gathered together to recruit volunteers who want to offer help to older residents during the coronavirus crisis.

However, this has turned into a mass community effort, with the community council setting up the ‘SDCC Helpers’ page on Facebook and gathering almost 150 offers of help from businesses, groups and individuals who want to support their vulnerable friends and neighbours.

Communities like Scone are expected to be hit hard by coronavirus because of its high proportion of elderly residents.

But now Scone has an army of volunteers providing vital services such as shopping, collecting prescriptions and calling on residents to check on their wellbeing.

The efforts have been led by Professor Jill Belch, who as well as being a member of the community council is a cardiovascular researcher and physician at Dundee University.

As soon as the coronavirus started to break out in Scotland, she was determined to make sure her vulnerable neighbours were supported.

Professor Belch said those who need help can call a community helpline.

She said: “Normally the community council deals with planning applications and red tape, but we set this up because we were getting calls from folk offering to help but who didn’t know how to tell others they were available.

“Scone is not big, but we are a strong community and will be there for those within it who need our help.

“We have had almost 150 responses from a village of only 2,500 households – that’s a large proportion of households willing to help.

“I have organised us into shoppers and message runners, alongside running a 9am-5pm helpline.

“The chemist was overrun with delivery requests and couldn’t manage dispensing.

“There was a clear need for helpers.

“Within 12 hours we had 30 PVG-registered individuals offering to help.

“We leave the goods at the door for self-isolators to pick up safely.

“Two local chefs are offering to provide meals if meals on wheels can’t cope and people are going to FaceTime folk who live alone twice a week to make sure they are okay.

“As schools close, we will offer to babysit for NHS staff who have to work and we will respond to any non-viral emergency such as falls, etc., for folk who live alone.

“The response has been quite humbling and some people are helping in unusual ways we never imagined.

“We have been stunned by the response and I am very proud to live in a community who are putting themselves at risk to help others.”