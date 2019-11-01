‘We all had a feeling something was going to happen:’ Workers rage at Broughty Ferry care unit closure

Workers at a Dundee care unit have hit out at the “disgusting” way bosses have handled its impending closure.

As revealed in the Tele yesterday, Linlathen Neurological Care Centre in Broughty Ferry will be closed by operator Living Ambitions by the end of the year.

The unit looks after people with severe brain damage or complex neurological conditions.

An employee at Linlathen, who spoke to the Tele on the condition of anonymity, said the process had been handled “horribly”.

“They were told there had to be a lot of renovations,” she said, referring to a critical report from watchdogs the Care Inspectorate.

“There were promises that they would be done for months and months and then it was scrapped.

“We all had a feeling something was going to happen because the renovations were not happening.

“Some of the residents have been here for 20 years. We’re like their family. And they’re set to be moved to somewhere they don’t know with people they don’t know.

“They might not have the ability to understand that.

“We aren’t concerned about our jobs, which will all go to Aberdeen. We’ll find new jobs. It’s the residents we are concerned for. It’s shocking. I’m disgusted.”

The Care Inspectorate has criticised Living Ambitions for not giving enough notice of its plan to close the unit.

Health chiefs at Dundee Health and Social Care Partnership are discussing future care arrangements for residents.

A spokesman said: “We have been notified of the provider’s intention to cease providing care at Linlathen Neurological Care Centre.

“However, we are disappointed that insufficient time has been allowed for a smooth transition to new care arrangements for people who rely on Linlathen.”

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

Living Ambitions says it will move residents to other accommodation with “the minimum of disruption” – but fears remain that dozens of jobs will be lost.

Ferry councillors have called on Living Ambitions to protect the jobs of those at risk, and to ensure residents are given only the most appropriate relocated care.

Living Ambitions took over Linlathen in 2017 after the building was purchased for £750,000 by Verum Victum Holdings Ltd, a company based in Malta. It remains the building’s owner.

Attempts to contact the firm were unsuccessful.