Wayne’s hidden cameras spot surprise night-time visitors at the Dighty Burn

A Zoology student who recently captured images of rare badgers in Dundee has made another surprising discovery in the city after his night cameras confirmed a group of otters have made Dighty Burn their home.

Wayne Gourlay, 22, has spent his time during the pandemic setting up hidden cameras in areas around Dundee in attempts to capture wildlife.

Just two months after spotting rare badgers Wayne, who lives in Whitfield, has now witnessed European otters exploring the burn in Douglas.

© Supplied

Wayne, who studies zoology at the University of St Andrews, said the sighting proves the burn is in a good state despite what locals might think.

He said: “I have set my camera traps out again and managed to get footage of otters, confirming their presence in the Dighty Burn.

“This is in the Douglas area of the burn which is local and accessible for many people, therefore the presence of otters may come as a surprise to many.

“Furthermore, their presence is an indicator of good water quality and adequate fish stocks – a somewhat contrasting reality of the burn compared to the opinions of some people.”

Through his work capturing the creatures who wander the city at night Wayne has also captured footage of several red foxes, a large herd of roe deer and various bird species.