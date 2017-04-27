Wato Kuate is determined to repay the faith Ray McKinnon has shown in him by helping Dundee United back to the Premiership.

And if the former Manchester City kid lacks first-team experience, one thing his new gaffer can be sure of is his ability to handle pressure as the season reaches squeaky-bum time.

That’s because the 21-year-old, who was born in Cameroon but regards Portugal as home, made his senior debut in one of European football’s most hostile away venues.

Despite his tender years, Kuate is already a much-travelled footballer.

Having spent time in Portugal and Switzerland, he completed his youth career with Manchester City.

Surplus to requirements there, his move into the senior ranks took him to Turkish Super League outfit Akhisar, where he was handed a daunting debut during a 6-1 defeat at Istanbul giants Galatasaray.

Another of his seven appearances during his year in Turkey was against another of the big guns, Besiktas, and, having handled performing in front of hostile fans like those, leaves him convinced he’ll cope with what’s to come in the closing league games and play-offs.

“I will be OK. Coming on for my first professional game at Galatasaray was a big experience for me,” said the midfielder.

“There was noise in the game on Saturday against St Mirren but nothing like in Turkey. I know I will be OK if I get a chance again.”

After a horrific spell at Greeks Asteras Tripoli that followed his Akhisar days, all Kuate wanted was a chance to show what he’s capable of and is grateful to his new boss for granting that.

“I went to Greece and things they promised me, they were not able to give. It was not a good experience and in April last year I finally said to them to cancel my contract.

“Since then I have been working hard and looking for another club, so I can show I am a good player.

“The manager here has given me that chance and I want to repay him.

“First I thank God for allowing me to help the team on Saturday and then I thank the manager who has shown faith in me.

“For a footballer to be without a club for almost a year is a very long time but he allowed me to come here and train. Then he has signed me for the rest of the season and now he has played me.

“I want to do well for him and thank him by helping Dundee United do well in the games we have left. We won against St Mirren on Saturday and I think we can win every game.

“But I will not look to more than the next game and if I play I will try to help the team win that.”

So keen was he to get back playing, Kuate has revealed discussing his future beyond this season has not been an issue.

If it’s at United, he believes the spirit the team showed at the weekend to twice recover from being pegged back by St Mirren to take three valuable points via a last-minute Blair Spittal strike, means he could very well be playing in the Premiership next term.

“I have said I am only looking at the next game but the way the team were on Saturday was very good.

“When the second goal for St Mirren went in I was on my knees. We had done everything we needed to win the game and I could not believe it was 2-2.

“But my team would not accept a draw. We got up and we got the winning goal. That shows we will fight to win and that is a good thing for us in the rest of the season.”