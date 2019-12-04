Waterfront Place tender up for approval next week

A key part of the redevelopment of the city’s Waterfront could come a step closer next week when councillors are asked to approve a multi-million-pound tender.

More than £6 million of work to create Waterfront Place adjacent to the V&A could start early in the new year if councillors back the appointment of Morgan Sindall Construction and Infrastructure Limited.

Mark Flynn, deputy convener of Dundee City Council’s city development committee, said: “This is a high profile and tangible piece of the Waterfront development jigsaw that will be in place by the spring of 2021.

“It will offer an interesting and innovative space right next to the estuary for the people of the city and visitors of all ages to use for leisure activities.”

The work is expected to take at least 18 months to complete and will involve the construction of hard and soft landscaped areas, as well as an urban beach.