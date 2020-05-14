Dundee waterfront whale sculpture worth £130,000 could be huge tourist attraction

Community leaders have welcomed news that a £130,000 steel whale sculpture will become the latest addition to Dundee’s waterfront

Dundee City Council has announced the design by London-based artist Lee Simmons has been selected to be the centrepiece of the planned interactive playpark at Waterfront Place.

The humpback whale design will cost £134,750 to build and was selected by a panel of experts, including representatives from the V&A, Abertay University, Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design and St Andrews University.

Bill Newcombe, chairman of the City Centre and Harbour Community Council, welcomed the news a design has been chosen and said he hopes it could prove to be the incentive that keeps

people wanting to visit the city.

“A major piece of artwork is probably what is needed there because that helps to draw people in and keep them coming,” he said.

“I expect they will want the sculpture to be ready quickly to get the effect with the urban beach they are creating.

“The V&A has been bringing in large numbers of people but a lot of them do not appear to have been staying.

“All of this is part of getting people to come back.”

“It’s a significant step but it’s a small part of the overall plan and we need to get on with it to get a boost to the local economy.”

The sculpture will form part of the planned Waterfront Place, which will include an urban beach, as well as an interactive children’s playpark and an active travel building.

Mr Newcombe said the unveiling of the whale design was just a small part of the overall city regeneration.

He added that the plans would be beneficial not only for Dundee but for the Tayside area as a whole.

He said: “There’s a maritime trail planned which the community council fully supports and we are lobbying for a marina.

“It’s all linked together and if you take one bit out, then things won’t work as you want them to. You have to do all these things to have an effect and bring people in.

“The redevelopment is not just about the Waterfront – it’s regional.

“If people come here to see the V&A and things, then they might go further afield.”