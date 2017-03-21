Road closures are to take place in a busy area of Dundee in the coming weeks.

Scottish Water has announced road closures lasting eight weeks, which will impact on the Hilltown area of the city from next Monday.

Strathmartine Road will be closed between Hill Street and Mains Road.

Hill Street will also be closed eastbound from Hill Square to Strathmartine Road throughout the period.

The Hilltown will see disruption with the prevention of a left turn at the Kinghorne Road junction.

There is also going to be closures on a section of Alexander Street, stretching up to North George Street.

Another stretch of road which will see closures includes Rosebank Street to Constitution Street and also Stirling Street, at the Hilltown junction, and North George Street.

Owner of Alba Independent Mobility Marc Mullen, 42, has been trading in the Hilltown since October and said he just got through the winter by the skin of his teeth.

He said: “This could certainly hamper my passing trade and I’d seriously need to consider closing the shop if there is no passing trade. There may be no point in opening the shop.

“These are important months for my business and I have received no letter from Scottish Water advising these pending works.”

A spokesman for Family Shopper, on the Hilltown, said he was unsure if the closures will have any impact on his shop.

He said: “I am not really that bothered about them.

“It will all be over once the work has been done.

“I’m not that sure if it will have an impact on the business.

“But if the work needs done, then it needs done at the end of the day.”

Scottish Water has been approached for comment but had not responded at the time of going to press.

Scottish Water chiefs previously said that road closures “will be few and far between” while they carried out the maintenance but they insisted that the work was needed.

The water board has also revealed that some of the piping in Dundee hasn’t been upgraded for almost 100 years.