Roads in two Tayside villages will be closed for three months at a time due to works to improve the water network.

Scottish Water will begin an £800,000 mains upgrade in Meigle and Burrelton on January 9, which is set to take about 12 to 14 weeks to complete.

In Meigle, work will be undertaken on the A94 at Smithy Lane along the Dundee Road and including Ardler Road, Glebeway and Glebe Drive.

Road closures will be on a rolling programme on Dundee Road, between Ardler Road and Strathmore Place and in Glebe Way and Glebe Drive.

In Burrelton work will take place along the A94 at South Lodge towards Burrelton and will include Station Road, Scott Street, North Street, School Road and Whitelea Road.

Road closures will be in place in Station Road and School Road, between North Street and High Street, North Street to Whiteleas and in Whiteleas from Wellsies Farm to High Street.

In both villages local diversions will be in place and clearly signposted.

Scottish Water says there will be traffic management in place, including temporary traffic lights and localised road closures on both sets of works.

There may also be some access and parking restrictions, but Scottish Water says its alliance partner Caledonia Water Alliance will liaise with any affected customers and pedestrian access will be maintained at all times.

Scottish Water warns that some customers may lose their water supply for a short time. The company says these people will be notified at least 48 hours in advance.

Allan MacDonald, project manager for the mains upgrade, said: “This significant investment will be a welcome improvement for the local communities involved.

“I’d also like to reassure residents that we will work hard to minimise disruption while we carry out this important work.

“We want to thank the residents of Meigle and Burrelton for their patience and understanding as this project is carried out over the coming months.”