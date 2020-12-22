Residents in Carnoustie are being told their water can be used as normal, after previous reports of a change in taste and odour.

Scottish Water is investigating reports of a change to the taste and odour of drinking water in parts of the Angus town.

It is believed work carried out to repair a water pipe in the town overnight could have led to the changes.

Any work on the drinking water supply network can disturb natural sediment in the pipes which can temporarily change the water’s taste and smell.

The company has carried out sampling of the Carnoustie water supply and says it can be used as normal for drinking, cooking and cleaning, and does not pose a risk to public health.

A Scottish Water spokeswoman said: “We would like to reassure customers that the water is safe to be used as normal.

“We have had a number of calls about a change to the taste and odour and this can happen after work takes place on the network. It may temporarily taste and smell different to how it normally does but it remains safe to drink.

“To help remove the odour and taste customers are advised to pour water from their tap into a jug or large container and leave it in the fridge for around 30 minutes before drinking.

“We will continue to look into this issue to find the cause of the changes and will continue to carry out testing to ensure the supply to the town meets stringent water quality requirements.

“We thank affected customers for their patience and understanding.”