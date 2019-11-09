Watchdog recommends improvements at Dundee’s Carseview Centre

Reports by the Mental Welfare Commission Scotland have offered a number of recommendations aimed at improving the care at two Dundee psychiatric units.

Earlier this year the commission visited both the Carseview and the Strathmartine Centre in the city.

Whilst the commission reported generally positive feedback, concerns were raised about staffing levels and care planning.

The commission visited Flats 1,2 and 3 at the Strathmartine Centre in August, and reviewed the care and treatment of 10 patients.

The commission’s report said: “We met a number of patients during this visit and they were positive about the care and support they were receiving on a day-to-day basis from nurses in the wards.”

But concerns were raised about the movement of patients to different wards.

The reported added: “We also heard a number of comments from patients who were unhappy about recent changes on-site, and about the effect having been moved to a different ward has had for them.”

Recommendations that “managers should review the impact of the ward changes and the patient moves on each individual patient” were made, alongside that “managers should ensure that there are regular audits of care plans, to ensure consistency in recording and reviewing.

© DC Thomson

The Mental Welfare Commission also visited the The Learning Disability Assessment Unit (LDAU) – a 10-bedded NHS assessment ward for people with learning disabilities at Carseview in July.

The reported noted: “The patients we met on the day were positive about the care and support provided by staff in the ward and any issues they did mention were discussed with staff and dealt with on the day but we heard that there have been significant issues about staffing in the ward.”

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

A recommendation was made that “managers should ensure that staffing requirements for the ward are adequate”.

Commenting on the reports, Chief Officer for Perth & Kinross Health and Social Care Partnership Gordon Paterson said: “I am pleased to see these positive comments from patients, families and inspectors from the MWC about the high-quality care provided by our dedicated and hard-working staff.”