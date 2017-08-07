WATCH: This video has become the most watched ever on YouTube – with 3 billion views

“Despacito”, the Spanish-language song from Luis Fonsi, featuring Daddy Yankee, has taken the crown as the most-watched video on YouTube.

Last month, it took the title as most-streamed song of all time, with more than 4.6 billion streams on combined platforms.

On Friday, Despacito beat Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth’s Fast and Furious anthem “See You Again” for the top spot with nearly 3 billion views; a figure it has since surpassed.

“See You Again” had a brief reign, having taken over from the long-time favourite “Gangnam Style” just last month.

In a video message sent to TIME, Daddy Yankee honoured the record-breaking success of the inescapable track on the video platform.

“Thank you YouTube for ‘Despacito’s success. I recognise the influence that the platform has,” he said.

“The music industry has changed. The rules of music have changed. And YouTube has a big responsibility, and I recognise it.

“Breaking a record is overwhelming, and I’m happy to keep inspiring others to do the same,” he added, speaking from Puerto Rico.

While many folk may be more familiar with the Justin Bieber remix of the track, the original still reigns supreme in streaming and on YouTube.

The music video, first posted to the platform in January 2017, takes place in Puerto Rico, the original home of both Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee.