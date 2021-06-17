WATCH: Tartan Army create fountain of foam in Leicester Square ahead of crunch match versus England

The Tartan Army has descended on London in its thousands ahead of Friday’s crucial Euro 2020 match versus the ‘auld enemy’.

Scotland fans have been pouring into the capital all day with many in high spirits and good voice.

Amongst them hundreds of Scottish fans have been camped out in Leicester Square all afternoon singing and dancing.

And one prankster has even created a bit of added foam for good measure in William Shakespeare fountain.

Fans have been in full party mood across the city with pubs and off licences reporting a roaring trade in and around the main tourist areas.

Meanwhile onlookers have stopped to watch the party in what has been a good natured and trouble-free affair in the famous square.

Crunch match

As many as 20,000 are expected to journey to the English capital for Friday’s crunch match with Group D rivals, England at Wembley.

It’s one of Scotland’s biggest matches ever as the side aims to beat their biggest rivals and keep Scotland’s dreams of qualification in the latter stages of the competition alive.