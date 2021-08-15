Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, August 15th 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Angus

WATCH: Sunshine, steam and smiles as Brechin’s Caley railway gets back on track.

By Graham Brown
August 15, 2021, 4:45 pm

Rail fans flocked to Brechin for the weekend return of services at one of the biggest tourist draws in Angus.

After an absence of 15 months, the Caledonian Railway was back in action to welcome families for diesel and steam services on the four mile-stretch between the town and Bridge of Dun, near Montrose.

Families flocked to Brechin for the first train of the day. Pic: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media

The last trains ran at the Queen’s Award-winning railway in March 2020.

But while engines and carriages may have been in the sidings for the duration of the pandemic, it has been full steam ahead on a series of other projects.

The railway secured significant funding from sources including the heritage lottery to help it through the coronavirus crisis.

Andy Pegg of the Caley Railway feeding coal into one of the steam locomotives. Pic: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media

It has been used to build an impressive diesel storage facility beside the line.

The replacement of the platform canopy at Brechin station has also been carried out.

Originally part of the station when it opened in 1848, the all-over canopy was replaced around half a century later.

The end of passenger services at Brechin in 1952 saw a large part of the canopy removed to leave only the section around the station buildings. By the 1970s only the columns and some timber work remained.

Railway volunteers are delighted with the restored canopy, which will give shelter to passengers as well as bringing back the authenticity of the station in period.

The smart new replacement platform canopy at Brechin. Pic: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media

Work has also been carried out on the decade-long project to restore the railway’s 1960s Class 37 locomotive ‘Old Fettercairn’ which is due for completion next year.

The last British Rail service called at Brechin in May 1981 and the Caley railway group was waiting to take on the stretch to Dun.

Future events

Volunteers were delighted with the weekend turnout as diesel trains ran on Saturday, with steam services for Sunday visitors.

Each run took up to around 100 passengers, with many of the trains full.

Brothers Andy and Chris Pegg as a steam service departs Brechin station. Pic: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media

The group’s calendar is filling up, with a Murder on the Brechin Express event next month, followed by their popular Take the Sloe Train gin-tasting service.

Families will also be looking forward to the return of the Santa Specials which are an annual highlight.