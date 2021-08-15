WATCH: Sunshine, steam and smiles as Brechin’s Caley railway gets back on track.

Rail fans flocked to Brechin for the weekend return of services at one of the biggest tourist draws in Angus.

After an absence of 15 months, the Caledonian Railway was back in action to welcome families for diesel and steam services on the four mile-stretch between the town and Bridge of Dun, near Montrose.

The last trains ran at the Queen’s Award-winning railway in March 2020.

But while engines and carriages may have been in the sidings for the duration of the pandemic, it has been full steam ahead on a series of other projects.

The railway secured significant funding from sources including the heritage lottery to help it through the coronavirus crisis.

It has been used to build an impressive diesel storage facility beside the line.

The replacement of the platform canopy at Brechin station has also been carried out.

Originally part of the station when it opened in 1848, the all-over canopy was replaced around half a century later.

The end of passenger services at Brechin in 1952 saw a large part of the canopy removed to leave only the section around the station buildings. By the 1970s only the columns and some timber work remained.

Railway volunteers are delighted with the restored canopy, which will give shelter to passengers as well as bringing back the authenticity of the station in period.

Work has also been carried out on the decade-long project to restore the railway’s 1960s Class 37 locomotive ‘Old Fettercairn’ which is due for completion next year.

The last British Rail service called at Brechin in May 1981 and the Caley railway group was waiting to take on the stretch to Dun.

Future events

Volunteers were delighted with the weekend turnout as diesel trains ran on Saturday, with steam services for Sunday visitors.

Each run took up to around 100 passengers, with many of the trains full.

The group’s calendar is filling up, with a Murder on the Brechin Express event next month, followed by their popular Take the Sloe Train gin-tasting service.

Families will also be looking forward to the return of the Santa Specials which are an annual highlight.