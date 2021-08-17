Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
WATCH: Smiles – and some tears – as new P1 pupils start school in Dundee

By Laura Devlin
August 17, 2021, 4:45 pm

There were plenty of smiles – and even some tears – as new primary one pupils in Dundee took their first steps into the classroom this morning.

Schools across the city have welcomed back youngsters after the summer break, and amidst the thousands of pupils arriving at gates were a cohort of brand new entrants to primary one.

Among the schools greeting pupils and parents as they arrived for the first day of  school life was St Clement’s RC Primary School in the Charleston area of the city.

And although the continuing Covid-19 restrictions meant that social distancing and staggered start times remained in place, it did not dampen the enthusiasm that always comes with such a special occasion.

The new school pupils and their parents arrive for first day at school as the new term starts.

“Exciting but a little bit nervous”

One parent who was on hand to help this morning was Mike Miller, whose five-year-old daughter Mia was gearing up for her first day of school.

Although there was some apprehension on the part of the youngster, Mia eventually settled in to her new surroundings.

Mike said: “She was a wee bit nervous but she’s ready for it. It’s never easy leaving your child but I think she will enjoy it.”

Another parent who was at St Clement’s was Coreen Graham. Ms Graham’s daughter Rose, also five, was among those entering the new P1/2 class at the school.

Ms Graham, who also works at the school, was excited to return after the summer break.

She said: “Everyone is excited to be back and see each other which is fun!”

Coreen Graham and Rose (5) arrive for her first day at school.

Another five year old arriving at the school for his first time in the classroom was Ralphie, who was eager to meet his teacher and classmates.

Ralphie’s mum said “It’s exciting but a little bit nervous.

“It’s a bit strange that it’s the first time he will get to see his classroom but the teachers have sent video messages and things through the post so that’s made it a bit easier.”

Pupils settle in on the first day at school as the new term start.

“They’ve all come in so calmly and happy”

The new pupils were also being welcomed to St Clement’s by teachers Jenny Fleming, who teaches the P1 class, and Rachel Steele, who has the P1/2 class.

Due to Covid restrictions, today’s introduction was the first time the teachers had got the chance to meet the new pupils and they were delighted to get the school year underway.

Teacher Jenny Fleming with new pupil Ciara.

Mrs Fleming said: “The first few weeks will be about getting to know the children.

“Because of Covid, we haven’t been able to do any of the usual meetings we would normally do so there will be lots of activities to do with that.

“We did make a website the parents were able to access and we videoed ourselves and other members of staff and parts of the school so children could get to know us before they came in.

“And they’ve all come in so calmly and happy this morning, it’s been good.”

Rachel Steele talks to her new class.

The first few weeks will see the new primary ones gently eased into school life, with half days and an emphasis on play-based learning so that the new pupils get can get used to being at the big school.

Ms Steele added: “This year we have quite a lot of siblings and Jenny and I have taught their older brothers or sisters so a few of them know us and have heard about us.

“There will be a lot of co-operative learning. In my class I’ll be getting the primary twos paired up with the primary ones to help them transition into the school more smoothly.”

Schools Checker: Find out about the schools in your catchment area in Tayside and Fife

