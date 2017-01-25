Police have released terrifying CCTV footage of an arson attack on a pub as the landlord and his young family slept upstairs.

A brick was thrown through the window of the Jubilee pub in Fawdon, Newcastle, at around 1.05am on Saturday, and two men poured an accelerant inside and set it alight.

A camera above the smashed window then captured the speed at which the fire started by the arsonists spread through the premises.

Northumbria Police said the landlord and his family managed to escape unharmed and is appealing for information.

The pub was badly damaged in the blaze despite the efforts of the fire service.

Police are checking other CCTV cameras in the area to look for suspicious vehicles at the time.

Inspector Julie Rana said people could easily have been killed.

“It is a miracle no-one was hurt,” she said.