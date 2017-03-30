A video of a mother and son sharing the first dance at her wedding has been viewed more than 800,000 times online.

Alex Dieterle has severe cerebral palsy and it was his mother Jo Atrill’s dream to have her 13-year-old son dance at her wedding.

So when they married last month her husband Martin had a surprise – he had secretly spent weeks hand-making a special harness.

Mr Atrill had chosen the Coldplay song Yellow, which his wife used to sing to Alex when he was a baby.

He said there was not a dry eye left in the room after surprising his wife.

“It was incredible to see Jo’s reaction. It was quite difficult to remain standing upright when Jo started to cry,” he told ITV West Country.



The video has been viewed more than 800,000 times online (James Mathias/PA)

“At one point when we were looking around the room the whole room had just broken down and we realised that maybe I had nailed the wedding at that point.”

Mrs Atrill told the broadcaster: “There’s certainly been many times in the last five years I didn’t think he would be here anymore.

“To be there, at my wedding, to have a new family to be part of and to be able to do something I had never even contemplated. I would say it was the best moment of my life ever.”

Wow the response to our video has been incredible!Now everyone gets to share my magic little man with me! — Jo Atrill (@JoAtrill) March 29, 2017

Their wedding singer Jamie Mathias shared a video of the dance online and it has since been viewed more than 800,000 times and people have sent messages from around the world.

A fundraising appeal has so far raised £4,000 of a £50,000 target, which aims to send Alex and his family, from Ilminster, Somerset, on a trip to Disneyland.

With fundraising last year they were able to buy Alex a three-wheeler buggy, which allows him to take part in more activities.

The gofundme page can be found at: www.gofundme.com/5cp4ed5t // <![CDATA[

