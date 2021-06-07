A bizarre challenge to see if walking on broken glass is less painful than stepping on a piece of Lego has netted a children’s charity a cash windfall.

Three DJs from Fife radio station Kingdom FM have raised more than £5,000 for Kingdom Kids.

The idea came about after breakfast show hosts Vanessa Motion and Dave Connor debated the question of what was more painful, broken glass or a piece of the famous building block, Lego, with listeners.

Urged on by people pledging money if the pair took on the challenge, the idea moved on quickly when drivetime show colleague Gemma McLean was roped in too.

Best foot forward

Putting their best feet forward and hoping not to have a visit to accident and emergency for their efforts, the three DJs collected more than £3,500.

A £1,500 pledge from an anonymous donor has helped them smash their initial target of raising £1,000.

The walk was held with the help of personal empowerment coaches Barry and Marina Collins, who run Phoenix FireWalk.

Having survived the walking over broken glass from more than 150 bottles, Dave said it was the sound of the glass under his feet that was the worst part for him.

A day not to forget

“You put your foot down and you could just hear the glass crunch underneath,” he said.

“It’s certainly a day I won’t forget.

“Thankfully there were no injuries, although I had a near miss when a sharp shard of glass went between my toes.”

Gemma added: “It was a bit nerve wracking, particularly when we learned we had to sign a waiver saying you could be injured and that there was no trick to it and it was just simply walking on broken glass.”

Mystery donor

Vanessa said they had been “blown away” by the public’s generosity.

“Barry and Marina from Phoenix Firewalk looked after us so well and the whole event led to an incredible total of £5,550.

“We’ve raised a fantastic sum that will go to help the children of Fife through the charity Kingdom Kids – and to think we started with the hope of making £1,000.”

And to settle the debate? Dave said he thinks standing on Lego is definitely more painful than glass.

“It’s much less painful than Lego, anyway,” he said.

“There’s not a chance I’ll ever do a Lego walk.”