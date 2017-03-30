Dundee figure skater Natasha McKay held her own at the 2017 ISU World Figure Skating Championships on Wednesday as she finished 32nd in the short program.

British Senior Ladies No 1 McKay, 22, is Great Britain’s only singles competitor at the championships in Helsinki, Finland, and, after an 18th-placed finish in the European Championships last month, gave a good display against the best skaters in the world.

A score of 50.10 was enough for Natasha to finish 32nd of 37 competitors with Russia’s Evgenia Medvedeva taking top spot with a score of 79.01.

The Ladies Free Program takes place on Friday night and will be live on Eurosport.