WATCH: Dundee players celebrate promotion long into the night

Dundee’s celebrations went on long into the night after they clinched promotion back to the Premiership.
The Dark Blues made short work of top-flight opponents Kilmarnock in the play-off final, beating the Ayrshire side 2-1 at Rugby Park last night.
The win completed a 4-2 aggregate scoreline that brought an end to their two-year stay in the Championship.
And cued jubilant celebrations among Dundee players, coaches and fans alike.
Here is a selection from social media:
We did it !!!! SPL 🤝 @DundeeFC pic.twitter.com/3201xuW0GX
— Declan McDaid (@DeclanMcDaid_) May 24, 2021
Absolutely cruise control throughout these two legs @DundeeFC. Made up for everyone involved especially @JamesMcPake5 no one deserves it more 👏🏾💙
— Kane Hemmings (@kaneh10_) May 24, 2021
