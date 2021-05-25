Tuesday, May 25th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Dundee FC

WATCH: Dundee players celebrate promotion long into the night

By George Cran
May 25, 2021, 11:36 am
Dundee’s celebrations went on long into the night after they clinched promotion back to the Premiership.

The Dark Blues made short work of top-flight opponents Kilmarnock in the play-off final, beating the Ayrshire side 2-1 at Rugby Park last night.

The win completed a 4-2 aggregate scoreline that brought an end to their two-year stay in the Championship.

And cued jubilant celebrations among Dundee players, coaches and fans alike.

Here is a selection from social media:

 

 

