A Dundee man has been slammed after joking “fish supper” seconds after appearing to swallow a pal’s pet for a £100 bet.

The shocking clip shows Danny Milne, originally from Dundee, downing the fish before turning to laugh at the camera.

Danny, who is currently travelling in Japan, uploaded the clip on social media on Saturday.

The video was captioned: “Got a bit p****d the other night and my flatmates bet me £100 that I wouldn’t eat Chris’s fish.

“Long story short, I’ve spent the £100 already.”

The footage starts as Danny holds two beakers of water, one with the fish inside and the other to help wash down his unconventional meal.

Danny then pours the first beaker, containing the fish, down his neck and swallows before immediately reaching for the other glass of water for a drink.

He then turns to the camera and says, “fish supper,” before he and the person recording start to laugh hysterically.

Facebook users were quick to react to the clip.

One wrote: “That is so cruel.” While another said: “That’s f*****g revolting. Weird people out there.”

One asked: “What if it lives an hatches eggs in there?”

One commented: “No! That poor fish has to come out your a**e.”

Whilst another added: “F*****g class, fish supper no chips.”

The clip comes just weeks after a Scot was filmed snorting a white powder and then swallowing a live goldfish.

The footage shows the man chewing on the tiny fish before swallowing, showing the camera his empty mouth and reaching for what appears to be a bottle of vodka.