A Tayside dog trainer filmed himself being shocked while wearing an electric collar to show the affect it could have on animals.

David Pitbladdo, from Perthshire Gundog Rescue, took the action after the Scottish Government ruled that the e-collars are allowed under the supervision of professionals.

The controversial collars are used by some as a training tool to discourage dogs from doing certain things.

The 42-year-old, who is staunchly against the devices, fitted one around his neck and and broadcast the incident on Facebook Live. He then worked his way through the settings from low to high.

The videos, which contain some strong language, show David physically shaking at points with his speech being affected.

After the experiment he said he “started to feel like if I slept a night on the wrong pillows and my neck and chest are tightened up.”

He said that the videos were not intended as a training tool and were published to show how it could feel for a dog in a bid to discourage others from using the collars.

He added: “I understand the theory of the collar but for me personally I work on timing as my tool.”

On the Scottish Government’s ruling, a spokesman said: “We have confirmed our intention to introduce strict, new regulations on the use of electronic training aids, allowing their use only under the guidance of approved trainers or veterinary surgeons.

“Details will be determined through discussion with key stakeholders, including animal welfare organisations, and secondary legislation will be prepared for introduction in late 2017.”