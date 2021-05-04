Watch as Montrose boater has incredible encounter with dolphins

A Montrose boater has revealed footage of the incredible close encounter he had with a pod of bottlenose dolphins.

Gary Keay, a retired trawlerman, captured the videos while he was boating off the coast of the Angus town on Sunday.

He was in his 16-foot dory when the pod of dolphins approached him, swimming underneath and jumping out of the water.

‘They know me and my boat’

“They’re a regular for seeing,” he said. “They come up here almost every weekend but it’s hard to see them from the shoreline.

“They know me and they know my boat, I always get a good feeling when I see them because you really do feel like one of the pod.

“The males tend to hang back but the mothers and the calves will come up and play with the boat.”

The sailor believes that the pod he spotted consists of 15 or 16 individual dolphins, ranging from large adult males to smaller mothers and calves.

Gary added: “There’s been times where I’ve been standing on the shore watching them and people will walk past with their dogs without a clue.

“They’re always so enjoyable to see, it’s mesmerizing.”