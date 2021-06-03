Watch as huge oil rig sails under the Forth Road Bridge

The public were treated to a rare sight on Thursday as a barge carrying a huge oil rig sailed up the Firth of Forth.

The 200mtr long Iron Lady barge, with the aid of three Forth Ports operated tugs, transported its enormous topside drilling platform from the Port of Rosyth up the Fife coast to Methil.

The cargo cut an impressive sight as it set out on its journey shortly after 8am before passing under the Queensferry Crossing as well as the Forth Road and Forth bridges.

Maintenance workers as well as cyclists and walkers crossing the Forth Road Bridge stopped to watch as one of the largest shipments ever to sail up the Forth made its way underneath.

The drilling platform had been stored at Rosyth since April 11 but will now berth at Energy Park Fife in Methil docks where it is due to be decommissioned.

Back in April, the Allseas’ Pioneering Spirit, the world’s largest construction vessel was used to lift the huge structure onto the barge before it was transported to Rosyth for storage.