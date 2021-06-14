WATCH: Arbroath P7s arrive in style to prom organised by parents’ £1,000 fundraiser

Angus primary pupils arrived to their very own prom in limousines and Lamborghini’s to celebrate the end of a turbulent school year.

A group of parents clubbed together to organise the luxury event for the P7 pupils at Warddykes Primary School in Arbroath.

The pupils arrived in style at the Meadowbank Inn on Friday evening after their parents raised more than £1,000 for the end of year celebration.

Schooling had been disrupted by self-isolation and lockdown, meaning many children did not have the traditional experience.

The Arbroath P7s will embark on their journey to secondary school in August despite only being in school for around half of the year.

Community effort

After learning there were no official plans because of coronavirus, determined parents Clare Fiddes, Leanne Strachan, Damian Radley and Sarah Forbes launched a fundraiser to give their children a proper send off before they join Arbroath Academy.

The community effort resulted in parents donating prizes and purchasing raffle tickets to raise more than a thousand pounds towards the special event.

Thanks to their efforts, around 40 pupils were able to attend the extravagant prom at no cost to the families.

Pupils arrived in luxury cars such as Lamborghini’s, while Clare’s daughter Chloe and her friends were among those treated to a limousine ride.

Clare said the parents wanted to give their children the “day they deserved” after a stressful year of school which had been plagued by lockdown and home learning.

‘We felt it was important to give them something’

School trips, she said, had not been able to go ahead and the youngsters had not been able to fully enjoy their final year of primary school.

“Last year’s P7s got their trip to Glenshee but this P7, they missed quite a lot of school because of the lockdown and they didn’t get their trip either.

“We felt it was important to give them something.”

Clare also praised parents who worked together to raise money to make the evening possible.

She added: “The group of parents we have got have all been amazing.

“They all bought raffle tickets or they donated prizes so the children didn’t have to pay anything.”