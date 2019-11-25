Warrants issued for people charged with allowing an ‘out-of-control dog’ to bite a police officer

Warrants have been issued for two people charged with allowing an out-of-control dog to bite a police officer.

Gemma Stark and George Stark, aged 35 and 32, allegedly committed the offence on South Road on March 6.

It is alleged the pair were the owners of a Staffie-type dog named Kilo that was dangerously out of control.

The dog allegedly barked aggressively towards three police officers in the street.

It then allegedly lunged at and repeatedly bit PC Nicholas Hopwood on the body.

The pair, both of Honeygreen Road, did not appear in the dock at Dundee Sheriff Court to answer the charge.

A warrant was issued for their arrest.