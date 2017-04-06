A warrant was issued for the arrest of Douglas Cook, 57, of Grampian Gardens, at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Cook failed to turn up at court when his case was called.

He is charged with aggressive behaviour at Trades Bar, Nethergate.

He allegedly committed the offence by shouting, swearing at staff, punching a beer tap, attempting to climb on the bar and seizing two beer taps and shaking them.

He is also charged with assaulting Katie Stirling by seizing her by the hair and pulling her head.

Cook then allegedly behaved aggressively at Conroys, Meadowside, by shouting, uttering threats of violence, striking windows and causing damage to them.

He is further charged with assaulting Kimberly MacGregor by pushing her on the body and seizing her by the throat.

All the offences were allegedly committed on October 12 last year.