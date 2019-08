A pensioner accused of abusing staff at a city hotel had a warrant issued for his arrest.

Charles Lynagh, 68, denies acting aggressively towards Dion Marshall and Stephanie Davie while they were working at Hotel Indigo, Constable Street, on May 23.

He allegedly shouted, swore, made abusive remarks and placed the pair in a state of fear and alarm.

Lynagh, of Tirloughan, County Donegal, had a warrant issued for his arrest.