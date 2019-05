A warrant has been sought for a man who admitted making violent threats.

Michael McConnell, of Dighty Gardens, pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner at Soapwork Lane on April 9 by shouting and swearing at police officers.

The 49-year-old repeatedly told officers to “**** off” after being found slumped on Victoria Street. Following his failure to appear at court, a warrant was issued for his arrest.