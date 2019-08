A warrant has been issued for a man accused of shoplifting from a city retail park.

Stere Anghel, of Glencoe Street, Hull, is charged with stealing a quantity of clothing while acting with others on two occasions from TK Maxx at Gallagher Retail Park on April 8 this year.

The 20-year-old was due to appear before Sheriff George Way to answer the charge.

Due to the Crown being unable to cite Anghel, a warrant was issued for his arrest.