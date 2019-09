A warrant was issued for the arrest of Kyle Ewing, of Findowrie Street.

Prosecutors allege that Ewing shouted at members of the public and punched a window, causing damage, at the Shahi takeaway on Albert Street on June 18.

The 26-year-old allegedly committed the offence while on bail.

Ewing previously pleaded not guilty to the charge but a warrant was issued after failing to turn up to a pre-trial hearing.