Warrant issued for lorry driver accused of causing crash on Kingsway in Dundee

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a lorry driver accused of causing a crash on the Kingsway.

Richard Ross, 34, denies colliding with another vehicle and a crash barrier while driving a lorry on the eastbound carriageway of Kingsway West near Coupar Angus Road on May 1.

He is also accused of driving for four and a half hours without a break.

Ross, of Nottingham, had a warrant issued for his arrest after failing to appear in court.