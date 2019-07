A woman who told police her only crime was “being awesome” had a warrant issued for her arrest.

Roisin Smith, 25, did not appear at Dundee Sheriff Court for sentencing. Smith, of Hilltown, previously pleaded guilty to culpably and recklessly throwing a glass bottle at Andrew Tosh, striking him on the body on Stirling Street last September.

After being arrested she told police: “I have done nothing wrong except for being awesome.”