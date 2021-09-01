Warrant issued for Dr Noodles boss accused of embezzling £60,000 after latest no-show

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a woman accused of embezzling more than £60,000 from the Dundee noodle bar she managed.

Jade Gibson had failed to turn up during 17 callings of her case and Sheriff Richard MacFarlane finally ran out of patience and issued a warrant at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Gibson’s case first called on March 24, last year and was put off on that occasion for Covid-related reasons.