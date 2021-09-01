News / Court Warrant issued for Dr Noodles boss accused of embezzling £60,000 after latest no-show By Gordon Currie September 1, 2021, 1:00 pm Updated: September 1, 2021, 3:20 pm Gibson is accused of embezzling £60,000 while manager of the Dundee Dr Noodles branch. A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a woman accused of embezzling more than £60,000 from the Dundee noodle bar she managed. Jade Gibson had failed to turn up during 17 callings of her case and Sheriff Richard MacFarlane finally ran out of patience and issued a warrant at Dundee Sheriff Court. Gibson’s case first called on March 24, last year and was put off on that occasion for Covid-related reasons. Continue Reading Log in or subscribe to receive exclusive premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers! Subscribe