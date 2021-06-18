Warrant issued after morning raid at Dundee house

Riot police raided a house in Dundee on Friday morning.

Shocked residents watched as multiple police vans and cars descended on Helmsdale Avenue in Kirkton at around 9am.

Police confirmed a warrant was executed at a house in the street.

Police presence

Dog handlers and an ambulance were also in attendance.

One man – who did not wish to be named – said he had saw four police vans.

“I had just come back into the street, after dropping my partner off and clocked officers in riot gear going into an address,” he said.

“There were four vans stationed on Helmsdale Avenue during the incident.

“I wasn’t necessarily shocked to see the police in the street but I was taken aback by the amount of them.”

A woman confirmed she had seen a dog handler going into a property as she was walking to work.

“There were eight officers in the street as I walking along, I also saw an ambulance as well,” she said.

“I saw the dog handler going into the property at around 9.40am.”

Investigation ongoing

A Police Scotland spokeswoman added : “Officers are currently in attendance at Helmsdale Avenue, Dundee after a warrant was executed.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”