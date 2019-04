A warrant has been sought for a man accused of brandishing a knife in a city shop.

Iftikhar Ahmed, of Lorimer Street, is alleged to have behaved in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting and swearing in Mario’s Grotto on Brantwood Avenue on March 14 last year.

Ahmed allegedly made violent threats and brandished a knife during the incident.

The 49-year-old had a warrant issued for his arrest by Sheriff Tom Hughes.