A warrant was issued for a man who threw a box in Ann Summers.

Nadeem Rubbani previously admitted drawing blood from a police officer by scratching him on the arm in an incident at Ninewells Hospital on January 27.

The 32-year-old, of Mary Slessor Square, also threw a box at a staff member at Ann Summers, Reform Street, on April 11 as well as verbally abusing another.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown issued a warrant for his arrest after he failed to appear at court.