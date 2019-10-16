Warnings of ‘significant protests and demonstrations’ in Dundee over no-deal Brexit

Brexit planners say Dundee could be a hotbed of demonstrations and protests should the UK crash out of the EU at the end of the month.

The Scottish Government’s reasonable worst case scenario (RWCS) plans name the city as a “likely seat of significant demonstration (or) protest activity” in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

Contingency planners say the city’s relatively large population and good transport links make it a likely centre of activity.

The report notes: “The RWCS is that demonstrations, which may be conflicting, unplanned and short notice, will absorb significant police resource.

“Historically, these protests have taken place in areas with large populations and established transport routes; Edinburgh, Glasgow, Dundee and Aberdeen are assessed as being the most likely seats of any significant demonstration/protest activity.

“Police are planning in anticipation for the potential increase in demand for public order policing for demonstrations and protests in relation to the EU exit. Currently there is no intelligence to indicate events will not be law abiding.”

PM Boris Johnson has vowed to take the UK out of the EU “do or die” by October 31.

But under the so-called Benn Act, the PM will have to seek an extension if he cannot get a deal through Parliament by Saturday.

Mr Johnson said last week there was a “pathway” to a deal, following crunch talks with Irish taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

But questions remain over whether the PM will abide by the Benn Act and what that will mean for the local area.

Meanwhile, another Scottish Government paper has warned that up to 24,000 people in Dundee are among the “most vulnerable” to the effects of Brexit.

The Brexit Vulnerability Index report says deprived parts of Dundee are at the most risk, such as the Hilltown, Mid Craigie, Lochee and Douglas.

Residents mainly work in “Brexit-sensitive” roles like food and drink, chemicals, manufacturing and creative industries.

Industrial areas such as West Pitkerro, Blackness and West Gourdie are also at risk because their access to EU services and goods may be adversely affected.

They also stand to lose out on EU subsidies, with Dundee businesses receiving £2.7 million in Common Agricultural Policy payments alone last year.

A report from Dundee City Council chief David Martin this month revealed the council had had to “prioritise” the EU-funded schemes it could afford to keep.

The report also disclosed that just one in five EU nationals in the city may have sought “settled status” to stay post-Brexit.

More details have emerged of how schools and home meals will be prepared if fresh food supplies are halted.

Iain Waddell, managing director of Tayside Contracts, says a “contingency menu” for meals is part of a “robust” post-Brexit plan to keep people fed.

“The main risk identified is to the supply of some fresh fruit and vegetables, which can be mitigated by the use of tinned or frozen produce,” he said.

“We have not and do not intend to stockpile food supplies, as there is not anticipated to be an overall shortage of food – only the possibility of temporary disruption of key trade routes.”