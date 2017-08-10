Owners have been warned to keep their dogs out of Dundee’s Clatto Reservoir after high levels of blue-green algae were detected in it.

This is a bacteria that is toxic to dogs.

A statement from Dundee City Council said: “High levels of blue green algay have detected in Clatto Reservoir.

“Dundee City Council would urge any member of the public and their pets to avoid direct contact with the water.

“Warning signs are in place.”

Advice from the website of Blue Cross says: “The bacteria cannot be seen with the naked eye unless they clump together.

“When this happens, blue-green algae can look like green flakes, greenish bundles or brown dots in a pond, lake or stream.

“It is most common in non-flowing fresh water such as lakes and ponds during hot weather when there is less rainfall, but can also occur at other times of the year.

“You may notice dead fish in ponds or lakes with a high concentration of the toxic bacteria.

“Don’t let your dog drink from water containing dead animals.

“The algae may be present in a harmful form even if you cannot see it, so take note of any warning signs in the area.”