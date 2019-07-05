Warning to shop owners after series of ‘distraction’ thefts from Tayside businesses

Police have urged shopkeepers and staff to remain vigilant after a series of “distraction-type” thefts at small shops across the Tayside area.

Officers said the perpetrator is known to enter premises alone and then distract shop staff, usually a person working on their own, by asking them to check in the back for certain items of stock.

The individual has also reportedly asked workers about an item he claims was left behind by a family member on a previous visit and then removes money from any insecure tills before leaving.

Police have said they are investigating seven crimes of this type that they “strongly” believe are linked, including one in Carnoustie on June 18 and two in Dundee (Union Street and Perth Road) on June 25.

The Evening Telegraph reported last week that the Quirky Coo on Dundee’s Union Street was robbed in broad daylight.

David Blair, the co-owner of the shop, fell victim to the man who initially claimed a bag had been left behind in the shop.

But when David went looking for the man’s belongings, the thief struck.

Officers have also said they are looking into three incidents in Perth (Atholl Street and George Street) on July 2, and another in Pitlochry on the same day.

A police spokesperson said: “There may be other crimes like this that we have not yet been informed of, or you may be aware of a person having entered a shop and made a request of this type but he has not been successful in distracting the staff.

“In either of these cases, please let us know. The person we would like to trace is described as a white male in his early 30s, about 6ft in height and with short dark brown hair and stubble, usually wearing a cap or hat of some type.

Anyone with information that could assist the force with its investigation is asked to call 101 or speak to any officer.