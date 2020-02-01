Warning to older men over honey trap scam in Dundee

Pensioners have been warned to beware of a romance scam sweeping the city.

Elderly men are a particular target for young women using a honey trap to befriend them then gain access to homes and steal money, phones and even medicine.

The warning was handed out by community sergeant Lesley Mann at the Dundee Pensioners Forum AGM during a talk about various scams being used to fleece pensioners of cash and valuables.

She said: “Although women have been victims of the romance scam, it is more older men who have been targeted.

“I have not heard of it happening to any women in Dundee, but it has been known to happen to men in Dundee.

“It is quite easily being done to men who are targeted by bonnie, young lassies. But let’s face it, what is a 20-year-old girl doing with a 60-year-old man?

“And have you heard of a young man fancying older women? I have never found that.

“The young women are here for money and the romance scam is on the up and also on dating sites as well.

“But you should beware of that too. Just think of the people you could meet on sites, that’s what I call them. But many are after your money.”

Sgt Mann highlighted how older men are often targeted in pubs and once the woman goes back to his house she will steal money, valuables and even medicine. But the culprit can also bring pals to the house.

She said: “If a young women befriends you then you have to ask why.

“A young woman meets the man in the pub then she comes back to his house and something might happen then you cannot get rid of them.

“They bring their mates around too and even if you get rid of them they then stand outside your house screaming about what you are supposed to have done to them.”

She urged victims to always call the police and officers will respond.