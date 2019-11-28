Warning to Dundee shoppers ahead of Black Friday

Dundee shoppers have been given a stark warning to stay calm and under budget ahead of tomorrow’s Black Friday festive sales blitz.

The words of caution came from the city’s Citizens Advice Bureau as stores gear up for the pre-Christmas frenzy, and added that splashing the cash and credit cards could bring a horror new year.

Dundee’s CAB spokeswoman Tracy McNally also warned shoppers to beware of fake deals when prices are artificially inflated before being slashed.

She said: “We are stressing to people to avoid impulse buys, stay calm and keep under budget. There are a lot of the deals which are not what they seemed and last year’s research showed that nearly 60% of deals were the same price or even cheaper at other times of the year.

“People feel under pressure but it is important they think before considering a loan or credit to pay for purchases.

“They must make sure they can afford to pay it back, or they will face a nightmare new year when the bills come especially when other bills arrive, such as heating which is more expensive due to the weather.

“So, we advise people to stay clear of a spending spree and make a budget then stick to it. Remember, the ultimate winner is not the consumer, it is the retailer.”

Consumer group Which? has claimed that few deals are actually available on Black Friday – and most of the so-called offers can be purchased for the same price or less at other times of year.

Which? found just four of 83 products they studied last year were cheaper during the Black Friday promotion.

Which? home products and services chief Natalie Hitchins said: “We have repeatedly shown that deals touted by retailers on Black Friday are not as good as they seem. Time-limited sales can be a good opportunity to bag a bargain, but don’t fall for the pressure tactics around Black Friday.”