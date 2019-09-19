Warning to Dundee residents about online council tax refund scam

Dundee residents are being warned about a council tax scam that is doing the rounds.

Householders are receiving online letters claiming to be from Dundee City Council saying they have overpaid their council tax.

The letters provide a link for people to go on to claim their refund by direct debit.

The link claims to give direct access to the government who would provide the refund.

A spokesman for Trading Standards said: “We have received further reports of a council tax refund email scam.

“Council tax is dealt with by local authorities so any refund would not come from the UK Government.

“If you were entitled to a refund, we would contact you by letter. Please do not click on the email link.”

He also advised people to sign up to Become A Friend Against Scams to help protect themselves.

© DC Thomson

An irate householder said: “I received two scam emails. One was definitely more professional looking than the other, so I can understand how some people can be taken in by these.”

Community safety and public protection convener Councillor Kevin Cordell said: “We would warn people to be vigilant of scams like this and to contact Trading Standards if they need advice. The council would only contact people by letter about matters like this. Our Trading Standards team is working hard to keep people safe from scams and provide helpful information to the public.”